10,600 Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 354.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 44,177 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 231.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,569,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 29.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of MHO opened at $124.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.10. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $140.73.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

