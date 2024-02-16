12,600 Shares in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 249.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on OraSure Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.16. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68.

In other news, insider Kathleen Gallagher Weber sold 24,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $194,238.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

