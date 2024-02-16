13,275 Shares in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 587,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 468,481 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 39,313 shares in the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPVG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

