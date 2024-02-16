13,275 Shares in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 587,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 468,481 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 39,313 shares in the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC
About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.