14,940 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Amcor by 1,619.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 99.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Stock Performance

Amcor Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

