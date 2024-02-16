15,701 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $85.25 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.