3,131,012 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,131,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,871,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Kenvue as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 615.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,028,000 after buying an additional 25,576,681 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,564,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 3,367.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,057,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,199,000 after buying an additional 12,681,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,116,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,806,000 after buying an additional 8,971,034 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.