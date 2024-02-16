313,900 Shares in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 313,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.16% of Sana Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,040,000 after buying an additional 787,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,594,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after buying an additional 1,443,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,884,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after buying an additional 82,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,510,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after buying an additional 246,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,442,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 66,301 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sana Biotechnology

In other news, Director Robert Nelsen purchased 1,818,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,446,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,453,121. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

SANA opened at $8.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Articles

