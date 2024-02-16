3,901 Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 134.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NFG stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

