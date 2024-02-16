4,017 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $59.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average is $53.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.