7,000 Shares in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 61.3% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $102.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average of $100.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.07. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.38 and a 12 month high of $127.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Insider Activity at John B. Sanfilippo & Son
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John B. Sanfilippo & Son
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.