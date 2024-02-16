7,000 Shares in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 61.3% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $102.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average of $100.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.07. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.38 and a 12 month high of $127.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $547,520.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,085,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 1,070 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $111,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $104,717.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,352 shares of company stock valued at $771,953. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company's stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

