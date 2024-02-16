8,000 Shares in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $24,385,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,297,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,333,000 after buying an additional 820,173 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,968,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 198.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 766,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,675,000 after buying an additional 509,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 227.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 717,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 498,394 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

