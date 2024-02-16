90,461 Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

