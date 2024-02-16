Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,912 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $113.64 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

