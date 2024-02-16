Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Addus HomeCare worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $93.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.31. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADUS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

