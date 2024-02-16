Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Air Lease Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Air Lease by 140.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 74,067 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth $96,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Air Lease by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Air Lease by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.