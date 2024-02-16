Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,736 shares of company stock worth $1,260,336. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $111.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

