Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Position Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.24% of Albemarle worth $48,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its position in Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.7 %

ALB opened at $117.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.67. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.53.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

