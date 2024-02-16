Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $125.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.53.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $117.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

