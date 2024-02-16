Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Alcoa stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.49. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

