Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Align Technology worth $45,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.90.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $309.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

