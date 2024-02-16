Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 62.80%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ALSN opened at $71.75 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.