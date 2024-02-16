Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $6,675,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 819,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 70,615 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $4,336,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 33.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $2,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Ally Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $36.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $38.03.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

