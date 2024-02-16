American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Issues Earnings Results

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 86,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,889,000 after purchasing an additional 345,911 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 129,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

