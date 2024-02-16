American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.
American International Group Stock Up 1.6 %
AIG stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.75.
American International Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of American International Group
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.
American International Group Company Profile
American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.
