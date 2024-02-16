Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 18.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 13.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in Amgen by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $289.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.30.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

