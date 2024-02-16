AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Sees Large Volume Increase

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 285,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 434,688 shares.The stock last traded at $3.94 and had previously closed at $3.82.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HKD. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in AMTD Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMTD Digital in the third quarter valued at $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AMTD Digital in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AMTD Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AMTD Digital in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

