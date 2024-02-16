Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Raised to $3.25

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.25 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ANGI. StockNews.com lowered Angi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Angi from $2.20 to $2.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Angi presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Angi has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $28,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,573.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 212,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Angi by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Angi by 8.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in Angi by 30.7% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

