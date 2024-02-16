Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes $2.53 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,818 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $726.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $746.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $566.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.70.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $644.61.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

