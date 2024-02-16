ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of ANSYS worth $53,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,171,822,000 after purchasing an additional 76,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 21.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Sunday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.20.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $330.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

