Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 6.0 %

NYSE:AM opened at $12.40 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1,731.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

