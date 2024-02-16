Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after acquiring an additional 50,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $67.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.93. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $268,504.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,873.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $149,320.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $268,504.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,873.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,898 shares of company stock worth $4,737,552. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.