Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337,528 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Apollo Global Management worth $61,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 66.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 234,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,260,760. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

NYSE:APO opened at $114.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $114.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.55.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

