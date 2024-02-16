Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Arch Capital Group worth $54,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 542.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ACGL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $90.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.