Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Position Lessened by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Assurant by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,065,000 after acquiring an additional 824,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after acquiring an additional 237,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Assurant by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,385,000 after acquiring an additional 227,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Trading Up 0.4 %

AIZ stock opened at $172.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.73. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $179.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

