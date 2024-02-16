Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,444 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of Atlassian worth $62,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 28.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $213.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.08. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,515 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $468,116.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,163.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,515 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $468,116.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,873,163.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 312,925 shares of company stock valued at $68,376,782 in the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

