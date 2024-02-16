Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 334,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 396,788 shares.The stock last traded at $22.29 and had previously closed at $22.35.

The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 79.43% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $772,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,780,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

