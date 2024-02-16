Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Barclays

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Avantor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Avantor from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.14.

AVTR stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,837,000 after purchasing an additional 211,189 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Avantor by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,196,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,112,000 after buying an additional 47,904,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,660,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,333,000 after buying an additional 1,984,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Avantor by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,077,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,362,000 after buying an additional 4,948,951 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

