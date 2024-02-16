Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avantor from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Avantor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.14.

NYSE AVTR opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Avantor has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Avantor by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

