Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $22.14, but opened at $23.45. Avantor shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 2,207,010 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Avantor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 0.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

