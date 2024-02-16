Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,719 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Bank of Montreal worth $60,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.10. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $101.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $1.1137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.