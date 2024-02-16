Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOLD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Barrick Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.91.

Shares of GOLD opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 487.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,300.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

