Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.76

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 6861104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GOLD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.91.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,300.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 524,618 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 183,076 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,995,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $255,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,047,402 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $73,519,000 after purchasing an additional 367,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

