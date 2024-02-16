Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOLD. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.91.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

