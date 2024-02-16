BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,752 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,670,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ opened at $68.80 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.52.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

