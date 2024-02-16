BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 486,478 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 486,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $3,925,877.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,990,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,354,489.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 432,560 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $3,559,968.80.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 222,038 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $1,805,168.94.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 401,620 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $3,156,733.20.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,397 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $226,356.90.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 119,244 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $926,525.88.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 340,328 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $2,600,105.92.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 212,619 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $1,624,409.16.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 492,596 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $3,728,951.72.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 307,937 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $2,306,448.13.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,567 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,528.79.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,755,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 281,469 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,203,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 423,468 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.