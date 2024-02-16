BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.57% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 108.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 678,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 352,190 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 456,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,383 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,675 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

