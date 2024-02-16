Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,122 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,962,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,472,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 2.9% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,283,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,880,000 after purchasing an additional 36,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.20.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $244.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.25. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.68 and a fifty-two week high of $247.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

