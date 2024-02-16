Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 193 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $136.38 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $140.86. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638 over the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

