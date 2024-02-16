Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,010 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SCHF stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.