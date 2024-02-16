Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

